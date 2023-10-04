Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

