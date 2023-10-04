Vertu Motors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.3 %
VTU stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,001.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95).
About Vertu Motors
