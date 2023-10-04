Vertu Motors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

VTU stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,001.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

