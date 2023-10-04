Fortress Biotech, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $21.31.
About Fortress Biotech
Featured Articles
