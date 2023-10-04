Adacel Technologies Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ADA)

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 8th.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Adacel Technologies
