Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

