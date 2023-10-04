Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

