Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

