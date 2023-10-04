Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.