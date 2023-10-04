FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

