Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,956 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.