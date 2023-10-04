Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

WST opened at $368.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

