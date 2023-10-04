Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $94,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,788,840.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.