United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

