Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tremor International worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Tremor International Trading Up 2.1 %

TRMR opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

