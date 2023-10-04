Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

TSM opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $442.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

