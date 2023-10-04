Creative Planning Purchases 24,808 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

