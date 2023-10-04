Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 337.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 92.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MBLY. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.