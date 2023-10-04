Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

