Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

