SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 61.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

