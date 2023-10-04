Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.