Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.