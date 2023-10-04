Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Corteva by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

