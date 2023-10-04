Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

