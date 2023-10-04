Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.89.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

