Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

