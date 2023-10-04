Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,072 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,018,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

