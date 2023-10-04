Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.81 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

