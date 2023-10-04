Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 717.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 36.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

CDW opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.