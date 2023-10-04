Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486,440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

