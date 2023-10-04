AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,474.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,509.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,518.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,165.05 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.