Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 277.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DFAE opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

