Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

CLTL stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

