Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.92. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

