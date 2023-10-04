Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $230.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

