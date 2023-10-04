Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

