CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.