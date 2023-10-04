Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

