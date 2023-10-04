Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-14.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

