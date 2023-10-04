NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NG stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
