Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MOS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

