Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.