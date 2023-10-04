Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VKQ opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

