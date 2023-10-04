Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

