Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 445 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $250,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.