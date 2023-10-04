Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,440,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,085,289 shares.The stock last traded at $1.59 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 15,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

