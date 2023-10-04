Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

