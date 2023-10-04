MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

