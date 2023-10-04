MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
