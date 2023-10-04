MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 341,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

