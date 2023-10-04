Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Abercrombie & Fitch Hits 12-Year High…Is It Still Undervalued?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Has Foot Locker’s Selloff turned into a Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.