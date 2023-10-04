Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

